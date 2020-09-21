Loraine Irene (Shaffer) Shaw, 88, of Curwensville, passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield.
Born July 1, 1932 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Lloyd A. and Alice M. (Hauck) Shaffer. Loraine had worked at the former Murphy's Drug Store in Curwensville and had also worked at the former Clearfield Cheese Co. in Curwensville.
She was a 1949 graduate of Curwensville High School and was a life member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church where she had served as Sunday School Teacher and Church Treasurer for many years, and also had served on various other committees.
She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching TV, gardening and traveling.
On July 21, 1951 in the Curwensville United Methodist Church, she wed Joseph A. Shaw who survives along with 4 children: David A. Shaw and wife Diana and Kathy J. Witherite and husband Rick both of Curwensville; Scott M. Shaw and wife Debbie of Juno Beach, FL; and Bruce A. Shaw and wife Gail of Export, PA.
Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Allen and Francis Shaffer. She was the last member of her generation.
At the request of Loraine, there will be no public visitation and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Gary B. Jewart officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State Street, Curwensville, PA 16833 or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.