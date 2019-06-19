Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine June Hudson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Loraine June Hudson Obituary
Loraine June Hudson, 81, of Clearfield died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Curwensville.

Ms. Hudson was born June 3, 1938 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, the daughter of Wilfred and Flora Mae (Hess) Hudson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Mark Eveleth officiating.

Burial will be in Stoneville Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and again from 12 p.m. Monday until the hour of services.
Published in Gant Daily from June 19 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.