Loraine June Hudson, 81, of Clearfield died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Curwensville.
Ms. Hudson was born June 3, 1938 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, the daughter of Wilfred and Flora Mae (Hess) Hudson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Mark Eveleth officiating.
Burial will be in Stoneville Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and again from 12 p.m. Monday until the hour of services.
