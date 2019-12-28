|
Loretta M. (Bundy Guthrie) Granger went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, 2019.
Her life began June 20, 1927 on a little farm in Sabula, and her journey spanned over 92 years. She was the third of eight children born to the late Merritt and Susie (Spicher) Bundy.
She's survived by her two children, Susan (Guthrie) Butler (Tom) of Urbana, Ohio and Norman Guthrie (Kathy) of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held Monday at the Treasure Lake Church, DuBois. Friends will again be received from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service with Pastor Dick Whitaker and Pastor Robert Cappel co-officiating.
A luncheon will be served after the service and then a burial service will take place at the Bundy Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019