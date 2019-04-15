Louella J. Witherow, 94, of Clearfield died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



She was born Aug. 26, 1924 in Curwensville, a daughter of the late Richard S. and Mary Ann McKeown.



She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, and was the last surviving member of her generation.



She's survived by her two children, Larry J. Witherow and his wife, Frances 'Frankie' of Clearfield and Roseann Tulowitzki of Clearfield; two daughters-in-law, Marian Witherow and Chris Witherow; six grandchildren, Sharon Witherow, Karen Barone, Pamela Rhine, Larry Witherow Jr., Lori Pennington and Shawn Witherow; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Witherow, on Aug. 8, 1971. She was also preceded in death by two sons, William and Alan Witherow; two brothers, James and Clair McKeown; and five sisters, Rosemary Hryn, Helen Gehret and Margaret Nyce, Elizabeth Hiendl and Marie Allison.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, at with Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.