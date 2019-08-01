Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Louise Othelia Williamson


1938 - 2019
Louise Othelia Williamson Obituary
Louise Othelia Williamson, 81, of rural Philipsburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Feb. 19, 1938 in Forest, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Elsie (Rockey) Schwiderske.

She's survived by five children, Carol Hogan and her husband, Charles of Fayetteville, N.C.; Amy Pancoast and her husband, Glenn, Thomas W. Williamson and Robert J. Williamson, all of Philipsburg; and Laura Witherow and her husband, Lance of Morrisdale.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Christine Roe officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019
