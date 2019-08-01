|
Louise Othelia Williamson, 81, of rural Philipsburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Feb. 19, 1938 in Forest, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Elsie (Rockey) Schwiderske.
She's survived by five children, Carol Hogan and her husband, Charles of Fayetteville, N.C.; Amy Pancoast and her husband, Glenn, Thomas W. Williamson and Robert J. Williamson, all of Philipsburg; and Laura Witherow and her husband, Lance of Morrisdale.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Christine Roe officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
