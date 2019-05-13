|
Lucille Mary Jacoby, 78, of Ramey died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
She was born May 20, 1940 in Beccaria to the late Arthur and Lisa Delfosse Bierlair.
She was the beloved wife of 58 years of Louis A. Jacoby Sr., and the loving and devoted mother of Louis A. (Charlotte) Jacoby Jr. of Fernwood, Pa., Carol Jacoby of Orlando, Fla., Brian (Theresa) Jacoby of Houtzdale, Denise (Johnny Sallurday) Jacoby of Hawk Run and Debbie (Shawn) Skobel of Englewood, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from May 13 to May 16, 2019
