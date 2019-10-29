|
Lucy Jane Kephart, 92, of Chester Hill, Philipsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born Nov. 4, 1926 in Port Matilda, she was a daughter of the late John Quincy Adams and Mary Ann (Blazosky) Adams Latz.
She's survived by a son, Elwood Lee Kephart and his wife, Karen R. Cole of 29 Palms, Calif., and two daughters, Cheryl Ann Kephart of Clearfield and Linda Susan Demko and her husband, Kenneth of Osceola Mills.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle R. Bodle officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
