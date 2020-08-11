M. Carole Redmond, 83, a resident of Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, and formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the village.



Born March 14, 1937 in Sharon, she was a daughter of the late William E. & Helene M. (Rodgers) Uhl.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801 on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:30am with Fr. Neil Dadey as celebrant.



Viewing will be at the church from 10 to 10:30am.



A graveside burial service will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 664 Carbon Dr., Hermitage, PA 16148 on Friday, August 14 at 12:30pm with Deacon Jack Orlandi officiating.





