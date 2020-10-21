M. Louise Copenhaver, 95, of Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Altoona, PA and formerly of Osceola Mills, PA died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Altoona, PA
Born on August 8, 1925 in Osceola Mills, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas Raymond and Julia D. (Voyzey) Sankey. She married John A. Copenhaver, Jr. in November 1943, he preceded her in death on February 11, 1976.
She was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
Louise was a retired bank teller for County National Bank in Osceola Mills, PA and was a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Grace Garvey and Norma Shaw; two brothers, Thomas Raymond Sankey and George (Skippy) Sankey.
She is survived by: one daughter, Nancy L. Herr & her husband William of Altoona, PA; two sons, John A. Copenhaver, III & his wife Carolyn of Tampa, FL and Gregory S. Copenhaver, Sr. & his wife Lisa of State College, PA; seven grandchildren, William, Tina, Tracy, Jacki, Christa, Mackenzie and Gregory; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Daniel, Eliott, Nick, Cole and Marley; and one great-great grandson, Henry.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Pastor Donald Smith officiating. Burial will be at Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.
There will be no visitation.
