|
|
|
M. Thelma Malinich, 97, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born July 19, 1921 in Decatur Township, she was the daughter of the late George L. Reams and Nora C. (Myers) Reams.
She is survived by two sons, George A. Malinich and his wife, Rosemary of Philipsburg and Robert D. Malinich of Osceola Mills.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Chaplain Sharon Reams officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More