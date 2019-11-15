Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Mabel Gilliam


1927 - 2019
Mabel Gilliam Obituary
Mabel Gilliam, 92, of Osceola Mills and formerly of Mercersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Tyrone Hospital.

Born Feb. 22, 1927 in Montgomery Township, Franklin County, she was the daughter of Thomas O. and Amelia (Mills) Atherton.

Surviving are three children, Norma Jean Thomas and her husband, Duane of Osceola Mills, Judy Bonciu and her husband, Catlin of Mercersburg and Sandy Huyett of Chambersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Ludrowsky and Pastor Ethan Shearer co-officiating.

Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
