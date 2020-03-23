|
Mable R. (Coble) Johnston Maines, age 95 of Philipsburg and formerly of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born October 4, 1924, in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edna (Maines) Hubler Coble.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid19 virus, the funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Her final resting place will be in Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020