Mahlon Benton Sones, better known as "Wimp," 90, formerly of Kylertown, passed away Dec. 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Ashland, Pa., surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 5, 1929 in Pine Glen, the son of the late Pauline (Benton) and Creighton Sones of Kylertown. He was the second oldest of seven siblings.
He was married to Darlene Gladys Taylor by the Rev. Fleming in the parsonage of Messiah Baptist Church on June 17, 1955. They shared 61 years of marriage before she passed away Dec. 31, 2016.
He graduated from Snow Shoe High School in 1947. He had many positions over the years as a truck driver, equipment operator or mechanic at places like River Hill Coal Co., Avery Coal Co., EM Brown Trucking, United Refineries at the Kylertown Truck Stop, Roscoe Orwick, Piper Aircraft and Hanslovan Coal Co.
He loved being together with his family, especially when there was laughter and a good crowd. He loved his wife's cooking and baking, especially her cherry pies and buckwheat pancakes to kick off hunting season.
Over the years, he enjoyed hunting with his boys and other family and friends. He was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed making outdoor furniture, birdfeeders, indoor cabinets, shelves and cradles.
His favorite place to hang out was the West Branch Dairy Diner, also known as Pumpkin House, in Allport, where he was very adamant about visiting as long as he was physically able.
Through the course of his later years, he battled countless health setbacks but always pulled through stronger and more determined. He became a living legend to his family and friends - an iron horse, a stallion.
He's survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Leslie Mease of Ashland, son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Kimberly Sones of Lanse, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Stephen Pelton of Winburne, son, Mahlon Scott Sones of Lanse, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Mullen of Lanse; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He's also survived by three siblings, Janet Nearhood of Philipsburg, Stanley Sones of Morrisdale and Carol Kreiger of Kylertown.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents; three sisters, Sue Pearce, Gladys Simms and Ann Kyler, all of Kylertown; and brother, Myles Sones of Hyde.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of life service Saturday, Jan. 4, beginning at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, with a dinner to follow for a time of fellowship.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020