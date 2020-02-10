|
Marcia A. Kowalcyk, 77, of Sandy Ridge died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, in Philipsburg.
Born Dec. 10, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thadeous J. and Marjorie N. (Sharpless) Beres.
She married Frank J. Kowalcyk on Aug. 3, 1958 in Sandy Ridge, and he survives along with five daughters, Deborah Hardeman and her husband, Charles of Martinsburg, Sandra Turner and her husband, Bradley of Moshannon, Shelly Foster and her husband, Charles of Sandy Ridge, Tracy Kowalcyk of Middletown and Cheri Smith and her husband, Terry of Houtzdale and two sons, Michael Kowalcyk and his wife, Mary of Sandy Ridge and Stephen Kowalcyk of Sandy Ridge.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
