Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Margaret A. Timchak


1931 - 2019
Margaret A. Timchak Obituary
Margaret A. Timchak, 87, a guest of Windy Hill Village of the Presbyterian, Philipsburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Nov. 13, 1931 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna (Kephart) Walstrom.

Margaret had been employed at JBC Sewing Factory in Madera and retired from General Cigar Factory in Philipsburg. She enjoyed camping, fishing and tending to her garden.

She was married to Gerald Timchak, who preceded her in death Dec. 14, 1990.

Surviving are a son, Gerald Timchak and a daughter, Nancy (John) Knowles, both of Philipsburg.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kim and Carrie Knowles: two great-grandchildren, Brendan Roach and Kailey Anderson; and a sister, Shirley Clark.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband, along with four brothers, Harold, Alvin, Benjamin and Kenney Walstrom.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from July 22 to July 25, 2019
