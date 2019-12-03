Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull


1924 - 2019
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull Obituary
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull, 95, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Hollywood, S.C.

Born June 5, 1924 in Luthersburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Wachob.

She's survived by two children, Jill and her husband, John Crocker of Hollywood, S.C., and Jan and her husband, Edward Obreza of Boulder, Colo.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.

Burial will follow in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019
