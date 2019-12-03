|
Margaret Alice "Peg" Stull, 95, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Hollywood, S.C.
Born June 5, 1924 in Luthersburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Wachob.
She's survived by two children, Jill and her husband, John Crocker of Hollywood, S.C., and Jan and her husband, Edward Obreza of Boulder, Colo.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will follow in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
