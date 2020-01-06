|
Margaret C. "Marge" Carlson, 93, of DuBois died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 1, 1926, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Stefura) Duffalo.
She's survived by her children, Shirley L. Miller and Russ M. Carlson and his wife, Christine, both of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020