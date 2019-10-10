Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Margaret E. (McFarland Maciag) Baun


1925 - 2019
Margaret E. (McFarland Maciag) Baun Obituary
Margaret E. (McFarland) (Maciag) Baun, 93, of DuBois died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Geisinger Hospital, Danville.

Born Oct. 27, 1925 in Callensburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Roy W. and Lottie (Stover) Craig.

She's survived by four sons, Fredrick McFarland and his wife, Linda of DuBois, Bruce McFarland and his wife, Wendy of Hamilton, Mass., Robert McFarland and his wife, Sis of Lebanon, Pa., and Monte McFarland and his wife, Chris of Port St. Lucy, Fla.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
