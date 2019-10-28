|
Margaret E. Rougeux, 93, of Karthaus died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born July 13, 1926 in Grassflat, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Jacobson) Bugosh.
Along with her husband, Kenneth M. Rougeux, she's survived by two daughters, Daria D. Sessamen of Middletown and Diana D. Rees and her husband, Gary of Snow Shoe and two sons, Timothy D. Rougeux and his wife, Cynthia of Snow Shoe and Kenneth J. Rougeux and his wife, Wanda of Karthaus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Karthaus.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
