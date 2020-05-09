Margaret E. Whipple, age 93 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at AristaCare at Hearthside, State College.



Born May 5, 1927 in Forest, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Veronica (Bosci) Kelemen.



On November 24, 1945, she wed Harold Earle Whipple who preceded her in death on April 25, 1972.



Surviving are her son, H. Dennis Whipple and his wife Sharon, Morrisdale; her granddaughter Jennifer Kay Winkler, Tappahannock, VA; Julia (Sabol) Whipple, wife of the late grandson, Donny, Morrisdale.



She was the last of her generation.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Donny Whipple; a grand son-in-law, Anthony Winkler; her sister, Anne Kelemen who resided with Margaret for a number of years. She was a 1945 graduate of the former Cooper twp. High School. She was a life long member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church where she was one of the founding members of St. Agnes Rosary Society and church organist for twenty-five years. She was a tax collector for Morris Township for thirty-two years.



Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.



Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Building Fund, 22 St. Agnes Drive, Morrisdale, PA 16858.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store