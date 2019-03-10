Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gaeta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gaeta

Obituary Flowers

Margaret Gaeta Obituary
Margaret Gaeta, 98, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg and Dr. Duane A. White officiating.

Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.