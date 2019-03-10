|
Margaret Gaeta, 98, of Clearfield went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg and Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
