Margaret Grega


1928 - 2019
Margaret Grega Obituary
Margaret Grega, 90, of Glen Hope died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home under the care of hospice.

Born Oct. 13, 1928 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Niehaus) Delaney.

She will be deeply missed by two daughters, Patty (Dave) Kitko and Sue (Tom) Date and three sons, Ron (Eileen) Grega, Bob "Red" Grega and Mike (Lois Jean) Grega.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
