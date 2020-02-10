|
Margaret J. Bennett, 88, of Clearfield passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born April 23, 1931 in Glen Richey, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Gill) Johnson. Mrs. Bennett was a graduate of Clearfield High School in the class of 1949.
She assisted her husband, Harold, in various ways at the Bennett Funeral Home, which he founded in 1957 at its present location in Clearfield, before it became the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. in 1977. She also worked at and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare.
Mrs. Bennett was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Clearfield where she was active in the Friendship Class, helped with Sunday school and in the church kitchen and was involved with the rebuilding of the church after the fire of 1968. She was also involved in the United Methodist Women.
She enjoyed playing cards with the Merry Widows Group, watching Steelers and Penn State football and was an excellent seamstress.
She's survived by her children, Stephen H. Bennett and his wife, Debbie and Ann Marie Martell and her husband, Steve, all of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Andy Lemmo (Jessica), Kimberly Cowder and Victoria Bennett; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Jayden, Bryson, Liliahnna and Jenson; a brother, Albert Lee Johnson of Virginia; and three nephews; Kirk, David and Mark Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harold Bennett, to whom she was married Feb. 21, 1952 and who passed away Sept. 14, 1990.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Dr. C. Frederick Ralston and Pastor T. J. McCabe co-officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020