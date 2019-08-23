|
|
|
Margaret J. Shimmel, 91, of West Decatur died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Ronald Phillips.
Born Oct. 2, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Archer) Domanick.
She's survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Phillips and her husband, Ronald of West Decatur.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Richard Vandervort officiating.
Burial will be at the Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Morrisdale.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Monday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019