Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shimmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Shimmel


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Shimmel Obituary
Margaret J. Shimmel, 91, of West Decatur died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Ronald Phillips.

Born Oct. 2, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Archer) Domanick.

She's survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Phillips and her husband, Ronald of West Decatur.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Richard Vandervort officiating.

Burial will be at the Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Morrisdale.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Monday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.