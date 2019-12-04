|
Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes, 84, formerly of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born April 1, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Burge) Acton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Father Robert McKay IV officiating.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will be next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019