Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes


1935 - 2019
Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes Obituary
Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes, 84, formerly of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born April 1, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Burge) Acton.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Father Robert McKay IV officiating.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will be next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
