Margaret L. Harvey, 97, of Philipsburg and formerly of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.



Born May 9, 1921 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Julia (Thomas) Bilanich.



Surviving are her children, Alfred (Ted) Harvey and his wife, Juda of Kylertown; Sandy Hoffner and her husband, Paul of Morrisdale RD; and Sharon Lockey of Kylertown.



Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, and again for one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with Father David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.



The Rosary will be recited at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the church.



Mrs. Harvey will be laid to rest in St. Severin's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.



