Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Clearfield, PA
Margaret L. "'Peggy'" O'Donnell Obituary
Margaret L. 'Peggy' O'Donnell, 90, of Clearfield died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

As per Mrs. O'Donnell's wishes, viewing will be for immediate family only.

Everyone is invited to a public Mass of Christian Burial that will be said at 2 p.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 24, 2019
