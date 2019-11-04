Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns


1927 - 2019
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns Obituary
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns, 92, of DuBois died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born July 10, 1927 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Radgekenis) Rasavage.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Matias Quimno as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019
