|
|
|
Margaret Mary "Marge" Carns, 92, of DuBois died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born July 10, 1927 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Radgekenis) Rasavage.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019