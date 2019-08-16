Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Margaret Mary Schmidt


1920 - 2019
Margaret Mary Schmidt Obituary
Margaret Mary Schmidt, 98, of Clearfield and formerly of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield. She was born Oct. 29, 1920.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Forest, with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019
