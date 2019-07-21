Home

Margaret Pnakovich


1927 - 2019
Margaret Pnakovich Obituary
Margaret Pnakovich, 92, of Knickerbocker Villa and formerly of Ramey, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Jan. 7, 1927 in Ramey, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Burnosky) Pnakovich.

At Margaret's request, there will be no viewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with the Rev. Zab Amar as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from July 21 to July 23, 2019
