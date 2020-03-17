Home

Marguerite E. Penvose


1925 - 2020
Marguerite E. Penvose Obituary
Marguerite E. Penvose, 94, of Palmyra, Pa, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Londonderry Village in Palmyra, Pa.

Born Dec. 27, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Motto) Bockoras.

She's survived by her children, Leslie Penvose and his wife, Betty of Littleton, Colo., Doug Penvose and his wife, Patti of Palmyra, Pa., Phil Penvose and his wife, Patty of Lexington, S.C., and Michele Fenner and her husband, Steve of Girard, Pa.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service; however, a committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the chapel at Morningside Cemetery with Pastor Amy Miller officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
