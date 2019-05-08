Maria Rosaria 'Mary' Buzzanca, 95, of Clearfield passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



She was born Dec. 17, 1923 in the war-ravaged city of Casacanditella, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Emilia (Di Ioria) Cianferra from Chieti, Italy.



She came to the United States when she married the late Salvatore Buzzanca in 1960. She later became a U.S. citizen.



She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. She retired from Leitzinger's Department Store after serving many years as a seamstress/tailor.



She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and telling stories of her youth in Italy and difficult times during the war.



She's survived by two step-children, Carolyn Smeal and her husband, Darrell of Clearfield and Frank Buzzanca and his wife, Ilse of Lakeland, Fla; four grandchildren, Tiffany Shoffner and her husband, Adam of Downingtown, Adam Smeal and his wife, Brittany of Buckeye, Ariz., Kristen Stehle and her husband, Eric of Lakeland, Fla., and Frank Buzzanca and his wife, Stacia of Wellington, Fla.; eight great-grandchildren, Olliver and Sofia Smeal, Josephine and Anthony Shoffner, Katie and Olivia Buzzanca and Max and Nicholas Kieffer; a sister, Anna Lemme of Switzerland; and several nieces in Italy.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Giacinto Cianferra and Vera Iezzi, both formerly of Pescara, Italy.



A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.



Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 11, 2019