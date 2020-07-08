Marian "Toots" Kalp, age 71 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.



Born on September 20, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. "C.L." and Helen (Laukitis) Dixon.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM– 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



