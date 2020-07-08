1/
Marian "Toots" Kalp
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian "Toots" Kalp, age 71 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.

Born on September 20, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. "C.L." and Helen (Laukitis) Dixon.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM– 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved