Marian Ruth "Pat" Robison, 90, of Clearfield passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield.



Born Jan. 23, 1929 in Mineral Springs, she was the daughter of Oliver and Mary (Shaw) Hull.



Mrs. Robison had been a housekeeper for the Morrison family for 36 years.



She was a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 812 in Clearfield, a member of the former Second Ward Volunteer Fire Co. and was a member of the Golden Bison Alumni Association.



She was affiliated with the Centre Grove United Methodist Church.



On July 16, 1948 in Mexico, Mo., she wed William Ralston Robison, whom preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2006.



She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Joyce Ann Robison on Nov. 28, 2015.



Surviving are a son, Dennis Wayne Robison and his wife, Sherry of Clearfield; three granddaughters, Jaydie Daub, Krystal Carlson and Adrienne Robison and her fiancé, Ely Mantz, all of Clearfield; two great-grandchildren, Eryn Renee Burkett and her husband, William and Randy Lee Reitz Jr. and his wife, Amber, both of Punxsutawney; and four great-great-grandchildren, Rylan, Commerick, Emma and Avery.



At the request of Mrs. Robison, there will be no public visitation and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family



The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital Hospice, 220 Merrill St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary