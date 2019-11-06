|
Marianne Stine died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at her Smithmill home surrounded by family and comforted by her strong faith in Jesus Christ.
She was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Philipsburg to the late Marion Light and James Knepp.
She married Michael Stine of Houtzdale in 1974, and he survives along with two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
The Rosary will be recited 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Father Marc J. Solomon as celebrant.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.
