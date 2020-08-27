Marie D. Flango, 89 of Philipsburg and formerly of Houtzdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday August 25, 2020.
Born August 10, 1931 in Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Modest II and Celine (Finney) DuFour.
Marie was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Houtzdale and the church Rosary and Altar Society.
She loved to cook and bake for her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and knit and crocheted many beautiful items.
On October 24, 1953 she married Anthony J. Flango , who preceded her in death on April 20, 2016.
She is survived by the following children; Barbara (Russell) Morroni of Smithnill, Carol Flango of Philipsburg, Anthony (Shelley) Flango Jr. of Houtzdale, Greg (Tonya) Flango, of Houtzdale and Shirley (Scott) Gulish of Houtzdale.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Tana Ree Flango, Scott Gulish, Sean Gulish, Chantel Flango, Brittany Flango, Jordan Flango, Bayla Flango and three step grandchildren, Chris Morroni, Mark Graham Jr., Morgan Reader and seven great grandchildren.
Marie was the last of her generation.
Preceding her in death were her husband, a son Lawrence Flango, and the following siblings; Modest DuFour III, Elizabeth Buynak, Alexander DuFour, Irene DuFour Solensky, infant sister Louise DuFour and Shirley DuFour.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church, Houtzdale with Father William Laska as celebrant.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions there will be no public visitation.
Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's memory to Christ The King Catholic Church, 123 Good Street, Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.