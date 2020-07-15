Marie Elene Green, 78, of Clearfield, passed away early Saturday morning March 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant.
Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Masks must be worn at the church.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County S.P.C.A. 275 21st St. Clearfield, PA 16833
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.