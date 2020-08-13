1/
Marie Louise (Billotte) McGovern
1956 - 2020
Marie Louise McGovern (Billotte), 64, of LeContes Mills, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.

Born July 13, 1956, she was the daughter of Ronald "RB" Eugene Billotte and Edna Louise Kennedy (Conner). She worked for Penn Highlands Community Nurses home health and Hospice.

She wed Alan J. McGovern on June 16, 1979, who survives along with her daughter, Shiann B. Lumadue and son-in-law, John E. Lumadue. Also surviving are her mother and stepfather, Ronald Kennedy, her brothers, Ronald Billotte, Mark Billotte, Thomas Billotte, Ronald Kennedy, her sisters, Mary Jo Kennedy, Jennifer Kennedy, Courtney Godown, Dana Frierson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Leah Billotte, and her nephew, Kyle Palmer Billotte.

As per Marie's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.

PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.pasimplecremation.com


Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
