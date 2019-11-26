|
Marilyn I. Zimmerman, 81, of Sykesville died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born March 1, 1938 in Henderson Township, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Mary (Kennis) Zimmerman.
On May 28, 1960, she married her husband of 59 years, James D. Zimmerman, who survives, along with her children, Jann Zimmerman of DuBois and Jill Yamrick and her husband, Ronald "Yum," Mark Zimmerman and his wife, Colleen and Mack Zimmerman and his wife, Gina, all of Sykesville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Parastas will be prayed at 1 p.m. Friday.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019