|
|
|
Marilyn M. Mitchell, 91, of Milton, Fla., and formerly of Clearfield, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 with her children by her side.
She was born Feb. 4, 1928 to the late Lex K. and Olive (Dinges) Miller.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by a daughter, Deborah M. Houser of Alger, Wash., and sons, Scott L. Mitchell and his wife, Donna of Milton, Fla., and Gary R. Mitchell and his wife, Kim of Milton, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery with Pastor Dick Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., in Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2019