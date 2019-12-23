|
|
|
Marion L. Hopkins, 101, of Houtzdale died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Oct. 23, 1918 in Sterling, rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Eliza (Sharpless) Archer.
Surviving are four sons, Gary (Roberta) Hopkins of Los Angeles, Calif., Thomas (Paulette) Hopkins of Houtzdale, Lynn (Claudia) Hopkins of Ramey and Jack (Jeanann) Hopkins of Huston, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev Robert Ford officiating.
Burial will follow in the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 and from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2020 until the time of service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020