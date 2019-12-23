Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion L. Hopkins


1918 - 2019
Send Flowers
Marion L. Hopkins Obituary
Marion L. Hopkins, 101, of Houtzdale died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Oct. 23, 1918 in Sterling, rural Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Eliza (Sharpless) Archer.

Surviving are four sons, Gary (Roberta) Hopkins of Los Angeles, Calif., Thomas (Paulette) Hopkins of Houtzdale, Lynn (Claudia) Hopkins of Ramey and Jack (Jeanann) Hopkins of Huston, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with the Rev Robert Ford officiating.

Burial will follow in the American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 and from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, 2020 until the time of service at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -