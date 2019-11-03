Home

Marjorie "Beth" Bailey


1971 - 2019
Marjorie "Beth" Bailey Obituary
Marjorie "Beth" Bailey, 48, of DuBois died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born March 5, 1971, in Hamilton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John K. "Joe" and Carol A. (Croft) Bailey of Perrysburg, Ohio.

She's survived by her children, Jasmine Martin and her husband, Henry of Sydney, Ohio, David Purnell of DuBois and Jimmy Mullins of Newark, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

Private funeral services will be held.
