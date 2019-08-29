Home

Marjorie J. Dahlgren


1928 - 2019
Marjorie J. Dahlgren Obituary
Marjorie J. Dahlgren, 91, of Lanse died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home. Born May 23, 1928 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy H. and Pearl V. (Williams) Morrison.

On Nov. 23, 1949 at the First Baptist Church, she married David "Ken" Dahlgren, who survives, along with their daughter, Bonnie D. Peters and her husband, Terry "Toot" of West Decatur RD.

Private services will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
