Marjorie L. Frano, age 99 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on May 17, 1921 in Warren, OH, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Alice (Lewis) Leach.



Due to our current circumstances there will be no public viewing.



A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Full military Honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.



Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery, Soldier's Circle.





