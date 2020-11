Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark S. Earnest Dudak, 55, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Friday, November 20, 2020 as a result of a ATV accident in Osceola Mills, PA.



Born on November 16, 1965 in Altoona, PA he was the son of Eileen (Earnest) Dudak and stepfather John D. Dudak of Osceola Mills, PA.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

