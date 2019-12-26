Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Marl L. Wisor


1938 - 2019
Marl L. Wisor Obituary
Marl L. Wisor, 81, of Mineral Springs died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born Aug. 26, 1938 in West Decatur, the son of the late Leonard and Madeline (Aveni) Wisor.

He's survived by his children, Marlin "Dean" Wisor and his wife, Laurie of Woodland, Rodney Wisor of Mineral Springs, Rhonda Packer of Harrisburg, Bonnie Murphy and Connie Knepp, both of Clearfield, and Vicki Wisor of Frenchville.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Josh Maines officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
