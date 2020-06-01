Marla McMahon age 88 (formerly of DuBois, PA) was born on April 28, 1932 in Boston, MA, daughter of William F. and Bernice Schneider and died on May 27, 2020 in Columbus, OH.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30 AM– 10:30 AM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.



