Marlene Fletcher, 73, of DuBois died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 7, 1945 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late William Reasinger Sr. and Etha (Guiher) Reasinger.
She's survived by a son, Chad E. Fletcher of DuBois and a daughter, Melissa B. Noroski and her husband, Joseph of Luthersburg.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
