Marlene J. Rogers, age 70 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 06, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on January 9, 1950 in Clearfield, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Haines) Hudson.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11,2020 from 10 AM – 12 PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12 PM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store