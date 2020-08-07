1/
Marlene J. Rogers
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene J. Rogers, age 70 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 06, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on January 9, 1950 in Clearfield, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Blanche (Haines) Hudson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11,2020 from 10 AM – 12 PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12 PM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Burial
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved