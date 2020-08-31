1/1
Marlene M. Graham
1942 - 2020
Marlene M. Graham, 77, of Clearfield passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence.

Born November 4, 1942 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of Melvin and Mae (Bloom) Owens.

Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Curwensville.

She was a notary for Graham Motors for over 20 years, and had been employed by the former Long Dairy and Burger King.

Marlene was devoted to her family. She enjoyed watching her husband, son and grandson race and was their biggest fan. She enjoyed listening to Alan Jackson and Elvis Presley.

On June 6, 1960 she married Sheldon Graham, who preceded her in death on February 9, 2017.

Marlene is survived by a son Sheldon (Tammy) Graham Jr. of Clearfield, a daughter Laurie (David) Lansberry of Port Orange, FL. and five grandchildren; Sheldon (Crysta)l Graham III of Clearfield, Tiffany Graham of Clearfield, Kristy Graham of Woodland , Sheena (Fisayo) Ojo of Samsula, FL and Melanie Davis of Port Orange, FL.

Also surviving are nine great grandchildren; Lexi and Emily Graham, Blake Graham and companion Emily Bohan, Shay and Luke Graham, Marayo, Yeni , and Tayo Ojo. along with a great great granddaughter Gracie Mae Graham and two sisters Peggy Shaw of Clearfield, Sarah Byers and companion Warren Peter of Indiana, and a brother Clair Owens of Clearfield.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale. Pastor Dan Osterhoul will preside over the service.

Friend will be received at the funeral home Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
SEP
2
Interment
Stoneville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
